Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
adazu novads
Houses
Houses for sale in adazu novads, Latvia
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 394,800
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
3 room house
Nurnieki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
225 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 262,800
Large family home in quite area close to Riga center. Two story family home with large livin…
4 room house
Nurnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
265 m²
€ 640,000
House with private exit to the lake for sale. Description: - Plot on the lake shore - 50…
8 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
5 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 385,000
5 room house
adazu novads, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 330,000
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
7 room house
adazi, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
290 m²
€ 490,000
House
adazu novads, Latvia
300 m²
€ 582,000
For sale a property next to Gauja river, in the village of Ani, Adazi municipality. The dist…
7 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
423 m²
€ 460,000
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
Properties features in adazu novads, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
