  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. adazu novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in adazu novads, Latvia

9 properties total found
2 room housein Podnieki, Latvia
2 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 180 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 394,800
Natural log house near Riga on large land plot with own pond. Property has main building and…
3 room housein Nurnieki, Latvia
3 room house
Nurnieki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 225 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 262,800
Large family home in quite area close to Riga center. Two story family home with large livin…
4 room housein Nurnieki, Latvia
4 room house
Nurnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 265 m²
€ 640,000
House with private exit to the lake for sale. Description: - Plot on the lake shore - 50…
8 room housein Podnieki, Latvia
8 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 390 m² Number of floors 2
€ 338,000
5 room housein Podnieki, Latvia
5 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 265 m² Number of floors 2
€ 385,000
5 room housein adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house
adazu novads, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 330,000
Half a double house in the quiet town of Brivkalni, located on the lake, a ten-minute walk f…
7 room housein adazi, Latvia
7 room house
adazi, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 290 m²
€ 490,000
Housein adazu novads, Latvia
House
adazu novads, Latvia
300 m²
€ 582,000
For sale a property next to Gauja river, in the village of Ani, Adazi municipality. The dist…
7 room housein Podnieki, Latvia
7 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 423 m²
€ 460,000
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…

