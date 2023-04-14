Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

San Martino di Lupari
12
Peschiera del Garda
9
Bussolengo
1
Cerea
1
Conegliano
1
Favaro Veneto
1
Mestre
1
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella
1
76 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 1,100,000
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
Villa 9 room villain Verona, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Verona, Italy
24 Number of rooms 19 bath 31 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
Villa 9 room villain Asolo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Asolo, Italy
20 Number of rooms 16 bath 1 222 m²
€ 9,000,000
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 353 m²
€ 1,980,000
In the most attractive area of Torri del Benaco, 300 meters from the centre, we offer a deta…
Villa 6 room villain Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Conegliano, Italy
20 Number of rooms 1 670 m²
€ 7,000,000
Prestigious and imposing Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, situat…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mozzecane, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mozzecane, Italy
35 Number of rooms 12 bath 3 582 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 520 m²
€ 1,350,000
In the absolute tranquillity of the lake's hinterland, just 5 minutes from Lake Garda, we of…
Villa 2 room villain Porto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Porto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 1,150,000
With a breathtaking view, between lake and hill, we offer for sale a panoramic villa in exce…
Villa 9 room villain Cerea, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Cerea, Italy
26 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 300 m²
€ 4,000,000
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
Villa 6 room villain Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Caprino Veronese, Italy
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 624 m²
€ 1,450,000
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
9 room housein Marghera, Italy
9 room house
Marghera, Italy
2 200 m²
Price on request
VALPOLISCHE ( VENETO ) // 16 VEK // GENERAL APARTMENT 2200 KV M // 12 SPALIT // 12 BATHROOM …
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,600,000
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 3 room villain Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,100,000
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
Villa 3 room villain Albisano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Albisano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 1,600,000
VB-090316-4. Продается великолепная вилла в Торри дель БенакоПродается великолепная вилла в …
Villa 5 room villain Albisano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Albisano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
Villa 5 room villain Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
6 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 2,200,000
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
Villa 2 room villain Lazise, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Lazise, Italy
3 Number of rooms 270 m²
€ 2,000,000
VB-090316-1. Продажа виллы в Лацизе, ИталияПлощадь 270mq, три этажа Бассейн di 6m x 12m. 1 …
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
Villa 5 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,750,000
VB-VGRAD. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Тори-дель-БенакоВилла с великолепным видом н…
Villa 5 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 380 m²
€ 1,750,000
VB-VGDR. Вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озеро в Торри-дель-БенакоВилла расположена на бере…
Villa 3 room villain Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lazise, Italy
4 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 1,400,000
ABI-2003E. Красивая вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ГардаВ спокойном месте, рядом с озеро…
Villa 4 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 870,000
GH-ZV00018. Вилла с видом на озеро под реконструкцию.В панорамном жилом районе, мы предлагае…
Villa 5 room villain Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arqua Petrarca, Italy
6 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 1,300,000
OC-100517. Вилла в городе Аркуа-Петрарка. ВенецияВилла недалеко от Венеции, можно сказать по…
Villa 5 room villain Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,650,000
VB-020218-3. ТОРРИ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКО ПРЕВОСХОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРОВилла с превосходным видом…
Villa 3 room villain Magugnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Magugnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,350,000
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…

