Pool Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
$435,929
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
$370,539
