Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
9
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
4 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The two-storey house, with a total area of 200 sq.m. is located in Teolo & # 8212; medieval …
$383,679
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pellestrina, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pellestrina, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Venice Lido is located just a few minutes from Venice, one of the most amazing and beautiful…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Teolo, Italy
3 bedroom house
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
$507,810
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Veneto

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go