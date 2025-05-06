Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

Peschiera del Garda
9
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa in Veneto is offered for sale, which has partial views of Lake Garda. The villa is l…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Veneto

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go