Apartments for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
6 room apartmentin Gargnano, Italy
6 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
In the heart of the Bogliaco's historical centre, directly on the harbour, we propose a firs…
1 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 250,000
In Gardone Riviera, in one of the most fascinating municipalities of Lake Garda, we offer a …
3 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
3 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 420,000
In the wonderful Riviera dei Limoni, in Gardone Riviera, we offer a three-room flat in a spl…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 265,000
In the beautiful town of Gardone Riviera, famous residence of the Vittoriale degli Italiani …
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 180,000
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
2 room apartmentin Barbarano, Italy
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 820,000
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in an exclusive area just a few steps from the Vittoriale…
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV03318. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьми с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположе…
1 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 330,000
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03320. Идеальная квартира с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озером,…
2 room apartmentin Pulciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 425,000
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03319. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьмиВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озеро…
3 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 325,000
GH-LV04091. Новые современные апартаменты в окружении зелениТосколано-Мадерно, в тихом жилом…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 370,000
GH-LV03317. Идеальная квартира с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озером,…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 77 m²
€ 351,000
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 86 m²
€ 336,000
GH-LV04604-3PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВ красивой, ухоженной и недавно …
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04600-7PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВнутри уютной и недавно построен…
2 room apartmentin Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
3 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 870,000
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 132 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…

