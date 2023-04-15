Italy
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy
49 properties total found
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 370,000
We are located in Gaino, a lovely hillside hamlet of Toscolano Maderno, immersed in the beau…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 240,000
In Salò, in the locality of Campoverde, we propose a three-room flat on the ground floor, co…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 281,190
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
€ 278,100
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
102 m²
€ 270,000
In Salò, in the locality of Le Parti, we propose an enchanting flat that has recently been c…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
6 room apartment
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 450,000
In the heart of the Bogliaco's historical centre, directly on the harbour, we propose a firs…
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 195,700
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 250,000
In Gardone Riviera, in one of the most fascinating municipalities of Lake Garda, we offer a …
3 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 420,000
In the wonderful Riviera dei Limoni, in Gardone Riviera, we offer a three-room flat in a spl…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 265,000
In the beautiful town of Gardone Riviera, famous residence of the Vittoriale degli Italiani …
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 180,000
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
2 room apartment
Barbarano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
€ 820,000
We are located in Gardone Riviera, in an exclusive area just a few steps from the Vittoriale…
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV03318. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьми с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположе…
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 410,000
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 330,000
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03320. Идеальная квартира с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озером,…
2 room apartment
Pulciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 425,000
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 400,000
GH-LV03319. Идеальная квартира для семей с детьмиВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озеро…
3 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 325,000
GH-LV04091. Новые современные апартаменты в окружении зелениТосколано-Мадерно, в тихом жилом…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 370,000
GH-LV03317. Идеальная квартира с видом на озероВ идеальном месторасположении рядом с озером,…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
€ 351,000
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
€ 336,000
GH-LV04604-3PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВ красивой, ухоженной и недавно …
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04600-7PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВнутри уютной и недавно построен…
2 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 346,000
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 870,000
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
€ 450,000
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
1
2
Properties features in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy
