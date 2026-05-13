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Pool Apartments for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

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16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
GH-LV04440-E. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$556,795
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
GH-LV04091. Новые современные апартаменты в окружении зелениТосколано-Мадерно, в тихом жилом…
$380,965
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
GH-LV05946-INT65. Apartment with panoramic terrace and lake viewOn the shore of the lake in …
$325,989
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$621,266
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Salo, Italy
Apartment
Salo, Italy
Area 85 m²
GH-PV006493-3. Exclusive three-bedroom apartment with gardenoffers for sale this charming ap…
$565,000
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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MontbelMontbel
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
GH-LV04608-16P1. Чудесные апартаменты c террасой с видом на озероВ красивой, ухоженной и нед…
$411,442
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
GH-LV044446-H. Квартира в красивом здании XVIII векаЭти современные апартаменты расположены …
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
$405,581
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
$480,602
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
GH-LV04402-A. Апартаменты в красивом здании 18 векаЭта современная квартира расположена внут…
$498,185
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
GH-LV044445-G Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$509,907
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-LV04600-7PT. Апартаменты c видом на озеро и частным садомВнутри уютной и недавно построен…
$405,581
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
GH-LV06538. Newly built apartment in Gardona RivieraWe offer for sale an exclusive three-bed…
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

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