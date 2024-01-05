Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

4 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with optic fiber
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
€340,000
Leave a request

