  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy

Residential properties for sale in Como, Italy

Tremezzina
75
Como
44
San Siro
10
Gravedona ed Uniti
5
Valsolda
1
378 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
Villa 3 room villain Valsolda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Valsolda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,700,000
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Griante, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room apartmentin Nobiallo, Italy
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
Villa 4 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m²
€ 970,000
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
Villa 5 room villain Croce, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Croce, Italy
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 550 m²
€ 1,950,000
Menaggio..Villa with park and wonderful lake view! The property is located in a dominant po…
3 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
7 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
The villa is close to the center of Como, in a prestigious residential area, with the conven…
Villa 4 room villain Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 1,900,000
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
2 room apartmentin Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
2 room apartmentin Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 156 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
3 room apartmentin Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 room apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 270,000
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
2 room apartmentin San Siro, Italy
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 135,000
Take in panoramic lake views, from this welcoming 2-bedroom apartment situated at just two s…
2 room apartmentin Dizzasco, Italy
2 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 290,000
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 1,400,000
A few minutes from the lake and the center of Argegno .. Villa Lilla was built about 10 year…
Villa 4 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 1,150,000
Immersed in the exclusive hilly area overlooking the ancient medieval town of Argegno, locat…
Villa 3 room villain Montano Lucino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Montano Lucino, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m²
€ 620,000
A few minutes from Como and Switzerland, in a quiet residential area .. We offer this magnif…
Villa 5 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 1,000,000
Boasting far reaching lake views to write home about, this modern 4 bed villa provides the p…
2 room apartmentin Vercana, Italy
2 room apartment
Vercana, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
2 room apartmentin Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
3 room apartmentin Porlezza, Italy
3 room apartment
Porlezza, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 142 m²
€ 1,997,000
703 Garden suite Apartment totaling 142 square meters including parking space and cellar, co…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 650,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m²
€ 550,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartmentin Menaggio, Italy
2 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m²
€ 240,000
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
Villa 3 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 380 m²
€ 3,350,000
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
Housein Campione d Italia, Italy
House
Campione d Italia, Italy
Price on request
Safe construction for any degree of seismicity - Elasticity and adaptability of the structur…
Villa 3 room villain Menaggio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 780,000
Come back with us into the 1700s in this charming renovated historical property located in a…
2 room apartmentin Sala Comacina, Italy
2 room apartment
Sala Comacina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 350,000
A paradise on the Golden Triangle of Lake Como! Situated on the sunny Sala Comacina hillsid…

Properties features in Como, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
