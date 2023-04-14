Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Residential properties for sale in Como, Italy
Tremezzina
75
Como
44
San Siro
10
Gravedona ed Uniti
5
Valsolda
1
Clear all
378 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
€ 700,000
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
Villa 3 room villa
Valsolda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,700,000
Situated near the border of Switzerland on Lake Lugano, at just a few minutes from the cente…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 590,000
In Griante..Property with good sun exposure in a quiet and central location situated at just…
3 room apartment
Nobiallo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
223 m²
€ 890,000
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 970,000
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
Villa 5 room villa
Croce, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
550 m²
€ 1,950,000
Menaggio..Villa with park and wonderful lake view! The property is located in a dominant po…
3 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
154 m²
€ 830,000
In the center of Menaggio.. We propose this magnificent apartment set on the first floor of …
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
7 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
The villa is close to the center of Como, in a prestigious residential area, with the conven…
Villa 4 room villa
Tremezzina, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 1,900,000
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
108 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
2 room apartment
Cremia, Italy
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
156 m²
€ 165,000
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
3 room apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 270,000
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
2 room apartment
San Siro, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 135,000
Take in panoramic lake views, from this welcoming 2-bedroom apartment situated at just two s…
2 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
€ 290,000
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,400,000
A few minutes from the lake and the center of Argegno .. Villa Lilla was built about 10 year…
Villa 4 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,150,000
Immersed in the exclusive hilly area overlooking the ancient medieval town of Argegno, locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Montano Lucino, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
320 m²
€ 620,000
A few minutes from Como and Switzerland, in a quiet residential area .. We offer this magnif…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
€ 1,000,000
Boasting far reaching lake views to write home about, this modern 4 bed villa provides the p…
2 room apartment
Vercana, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
€ 300,000
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
2 room apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 300,000
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
3 room apartment
Porlezza, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
142 m²
€ 1,997,000
703 Garden suite Apartment totaling 142 square meters including parking space and cellar, co…
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 650,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
81 m²
€ 550,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartment
Nesso, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 490,000
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
2 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 240,000
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
Villa 3 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
380 m²
€ 3,350,000
Cernobbio is one of the places known all over the world especially for Villa D'Este and is v…
House
Campione d Italia, Italy
Price on request
Safe construction for any degree of seismicity - Elasticity and adaptability of the structur…
Villa 3 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 780,000
Come back with us into the 1700s in this charming renovated historical property located in a…
2 room apartment
Sala Comacina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 350,000
A paradise on the Golden Triangle of Lake Como! Situated on the sunny Sala Comacina hillsid…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Properties features in Como, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map