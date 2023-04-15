Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bavaria
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bavaria, Germany

Munich
17
Aschaffenburg
1
Haar
1
Ottobrunn
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 825,000
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
3 room apartmentin Dornach, Germany
3 room apartment
Dornach, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 4
€ 610,000
Modern apartment on the 4th floor with a terrace facing southwest, located in a small, very …
3 room apartmentin Unterbiberg, Germany
3 room apartment
Unterbiberg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
3 room apartmentin Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 room apartment
Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 110 m² Number of floors 6
€ 635,000
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
2 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
2 room apartment
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
1 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
This spacious apartment of about 46 m ² is located on the 5th floor of a well-kept house bui…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 66 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
2 bedroom apartment in Munich in good condition ( repair was carried out on time ). An ideal…
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
3 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,290,000
3-room spacious apartment with a balcony in a new house in Munich - the Pasing area. In the …
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
1 room studio apartmentin Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
3 room apartmentin Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 room apartment
Hoellriegelskreuth, Germany
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,700,000
For sale 2-level apartment in Munich with equipped kitchen. On the lower floor of the ap…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
1 room studio apartmentin Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Haar, Germany
1 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
4 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
€ 2,850,000
The apartment convinces with the proximity to the Isar, with brightness, thanks to floor-to…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Munich, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
€ 3,500,000
This extraordinary penthouse with spectacular views over the Ammersee is located in an exclu…
5 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 1,500,000
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Free with by agreement Year bu…
1 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room apartment
Munich, Germany
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
€ 1,100,000
To your attention is an apartment with a panoramic terrace and winter garden Living area: 1…
6 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
6 room apartment
Munich, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 207 m²
€ 2,495,000
Buying real estate is something special. With its own real estate, set the course for the fu…
5 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,800,000
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
4 room apartmentin Munich, Germany
4 room apartment
Munich, Germany
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 260 m²
€ 5,500,000
Luxurious villa located in the prestigious urbanization of Deesa de Campoamor, Mile Palmeras…

Properties features in Bavaria, Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir