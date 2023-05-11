Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Maritime Alps, France

584 properties total found
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 4 room villa in Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 6 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa Villa in Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
Area 300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…
Villa 5 room villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 382 m²
€ 5,900,000
SOLE AGENT. Nestled in a haven of greenery in a lovely quiet area of Villefranche-sur-Mer, t…
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
€ 1,295,000
Sole agent. Charming renovated village houses with outside courtyard. The main house ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
€ 5,500,000
Sole agent. This very elegant property was built by the famous architect Andrei Svetchine fo…
Villa 3 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 3 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€ 815,000
Charming villa on a flat plot of land of more than 1400 sqm at the gates of Cannes. The…
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,850,000
Ideally situated nearby stores in a peaceful environment and on a flat land, this newly buil…
Villa 3 room villa in Cannes, France
Villa 3 room villa
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 2,968,000
On the heights of the Croix des Gardes with a panoramic sea view, exceptional corner apartme…
Villa 5 room villa in Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 1,390,000
Situated in a quiet residential area, beautiful villa with an open view and south-west expos…
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Area 140 m²
€ 1,260,000
Typical Nice house with lots of charm, located in the most beautiful area of the village of …
Villa 6 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 6 room villa
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Located in a beautiful location in Antibes, this luxury property offers magnificent views of…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 480 m²
€ 4,950,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers this splendid property with its n…
Villa 4 room villa in Le Tignet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Tignet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
€ 3,290,000
Sole Agent: This unique and wonderfully private residence sits in a generous park of approx.…
Villa 3 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 3 room villa
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
€ 2,890,000
Superb modern villa with high-quality amenities designed by architect Jean-Paul Gomis, situa…
Villa 4 room villa in Mouans-Sartoux, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mouans-Sartoux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€ 2,350,000
Halfway between the villages of Valbonne, Mougins and Plascassier, this charming Provencal M…
Villa 4 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 4 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
€ 1,890,000
SOLE AGENT - This superb architect-designed villa with contemporary lines boasts a panoramic…
Villa 5 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
€ 1,990,000
SOLE AGENT - Ideally located in the most residential area of Le Cannet, close to the town ha…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Valbonne, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
€ 1,790,000
Sole agent : Situated in a quiet residential area close to the village, superb villa with a …
Villa 4 room villa in Vence, France
Villa 4 room villa
Vence, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
€ 1,290,000
This 1930's Nice style house has been renovated preserving the character and some original m…
Villa Villa in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Area 210 m²
€ 1,250,000
MAGNIFICENT PROPERTY SAINT PAUL DE VENCE. Beautiful wooded property of 210 m² a few minutes …
Villa 4 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 4 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
€ 2,790,000
Magnificent villa located in a very residential area enjoying absolute calm, a beautiful vie…
Villa 5 room villa in Mougins, France
Villa 5 room villa
Mougins, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 880,000
In Mougins (very close to Le Cannet), close to all amenities, schools and motorways access, …
Villa 4 room villa in Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Villa 4 room villa
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
€ 2,650,000
Located in a dominant position in a private domain in Le Trayas, charming Provencal villa en…
Villa 4 room villa in Nice, France
Villa 4 room villa
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
€ 1,500,000
Enjoy this cool summer and warm winter mansion in the Grande Corniche area of Nice with an u…
Villa 5 room villa in Le Cannet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 229 m²
€ 2,290,000
Exceptional villa, built in 1993 in the Art Deco style, for sale in Le Cannet. Discover this…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 700 m²
€ 21,000,000
If living in Cannes (Californie) appeals to you, have a look at this unique contemporary hou…

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

