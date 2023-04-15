Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lapland, Finland

4 room housein Kittilae, Finland
4 room house
Kittilae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 980,000
In advance marketing, ski in - ski out semi-detached apartment next to Levin Westpoint. An i…
Townhousein Ahola, Finland
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Townhousein Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
2 room housein Tervola, Finland
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Kittilae, Finland
5 room house
Kittilae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 172 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 790,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
3 room housein Yli-Raumo, Finland
3 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 132,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
House for two families in a cozy residential area of Vennivaara, Rovaniemi. Built in 2019. A…
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kemi sells a house 106/11…
4 room housein Kylaejoki, Finland
4 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Townhousein Ahola, Finland
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Pos…
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, the …
Housein Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Yli-Raumo, Finland
4 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 141 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Kylaejoki, Finland
3 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 183 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 146,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Saukkoriipi, Finland
2 room house
Saukkoriipi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Tervola, Finland
3 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Tervola, Finland
4 room house
Tervola, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
Villa 3 room villain Kittilae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Kittilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 148 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Stunning and luxurious log chalet with delicate style and details is located in a very class…
4 room housein Sihtuuna, Finland
4 room house
Sihtuuna, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 109,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 123 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale log house 120 m …
Housein Kainuunkylae, Finland
House
Kainuunkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Housein Tornio, Finland
House
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction!House for permanent r…
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
Housein Keminmaa, Finland
House
Keminmaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Townhousein Simo, Finland
Townhouse
Simo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Simo area, 2-k townho…

