Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
466 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
I25450 Dedići
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 175,000
I25477 Harambašićeva
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 122 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 499,000
I25404 Heinzelova
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 5
€ 279,000
I25339 Hruševečka
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 5
€ 115,000
I25367 Aleja Blaža Jurišića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 4
€ 190,000
I25377 Klaićeva
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 130,000
I25456 Ivana Brlić Mažuranić
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 350,000
I25385 Brune Bušića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I25390 Majke Terezije
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
I25395 Lea Mullera
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
I25392 Nova cesta
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 350,000
I25437 Gajeva kod Mihanovićeve
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 164 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 550,001
I25334 Kvintička
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 265,990
I25347 Maksimirska
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 70,000
I25346 Gjalskog
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 163,000
I25236 Vatroslava Jagića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 190,000
I25423 Ilica
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
I25368 Prilaz Pavla Vuk – Pavlovića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
I25371 Borovci
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 155,000
I25403 Marijane Radev
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 99,001
I25361 Ul. Dragutina Domjanića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 400,000
I25365 Ilica
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 130,000
Dubrava, Čulinečka street Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of 56.75m2 on …
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m²
€ 1,020,000
Salata, Extremely bright four-room apartment with a total gross floor area of 209.11 m2 on …
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 170,000
You are blushing, A beautiful two-room apartment with an area of 55.58 m2 on the 2nd floor …
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse, Ilica The penthouse is 133.34 m2 in size with a 30 m2 terrace and is located on …
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse, Šestine Penthouse with an area of 97.94 m2 on the 4th floor of a building built …
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 230,000
Spanish, D.Gervaisa Four-room two-story apartment with an area of 96.11 m2 on the fourth an…
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I25331 Nehruov trg
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 111 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 399,000
I25322 Bukovačka kod Petrove

Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir