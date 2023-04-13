Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment
Clear all
466 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
I25450 Dedići
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 175,000
I25477 Harambašićeva
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
122 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 499,000
I25404 Heinzelova
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 279,000
I25339 Hruševečka
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath
37 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 115,000
I25367 Aleja Blaža Jurišića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 190,000
I25377 Klaićeva
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
34 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 130,000
I25456 Ivana Brlić Mažuranić
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 350,000
I25385 Brune Bušića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I25390 Majke Terezije
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
I25395 Lea Mullera
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
I25392 Nova cesta
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 350,000
I25437 Gajeva kod Mihanovićeve
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
164 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 550,001
I25334 Kvintička
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
95 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 265,990
I25347 Maksimirska
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath
35 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 70,000
I25346 Gjalskog
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 163,000
I25236 Vatroslava Jagića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 190,000
I25423 Ilica
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
I25368 Prilaz Pavla Vuk – Pavlovića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
I25371 Borovci
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 155,000
I25403 Marijane Radev
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath
30 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 99,001
I25361 Ul. Dragutina Domjanića
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 400,000
I25365 Ilica
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 130,000
Dubrava, Čulinečka street Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of 56.75m2 on …
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
209 m²
€ 1,020,000
Salata, Extremely bright four-room apartment with a total gross floor area of 209.11 m2 on …
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 170,000
You are blushing, A beautiful two-room apartment with an area of 55.58 m2 on the 2nd floor …
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse, Ilica The penthouse is 133.34 m2 in size with a 30 m2 terrace and is located on …
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse, Šestine Penthouse with an area of 97.94 m2 on the 4th floor of a building built …
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 230,000
Spanish, D.Gervaisa Four-room two-story apartment with an area of 96.11 m2 on the fourth an…
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I25331 Nehruov trg
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
111 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 399,000
I25322 Bukovačka kod Petrove
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
16
Properties features in Zagreb, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map