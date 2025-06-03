Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

86 properties total found
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 3/3
I24546 Ilica kod Britanca
$387,504
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/3
I24304 Ul. Mladena Gajšaka
$291,071
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/2
I28010 II. Mogilske stube
$453,158
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
I29298 Žuti breg
$365,361
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
I26691 Črešnjevec
$177,370
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
I26904 Šemovečka
$276,777
5 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
I27524 Ferde Rusana
$631,079
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
I28615 Bukovačka
$710,495
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/4
I26955 Ulica Hrvatskog sokola
$387,493
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 2/2
I28613 Bukovačka
$599,192
2 room apartment in Adamovec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
I29080 Zagrebačkih odreda
$179,173
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/5
I26583 Marulićev trg
$708,579
2 room apartment in Adamovec, Croatia
2 room apartment
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
I29077 Zagrebačkih odreda
$179,173
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
I21918 Sarajevska cesta
$414,792
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/2
I24549 Gornji Bukovac
$725,407
2 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
2 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
I28402 Odvojak Lukoranske ulice
$198,181
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
I24620 Pijavišće
$332,146
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 2/2
I28634 Jordanovac
$871,330
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/3
I28001 Srebrnjak
$397,579
3 room apartment in Lucko, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lucko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
I28987 Sisačka cesta
$214,788
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/2
I28009 II. Mogilske stube
$430,683
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1
I27130 Gorice
$331,040
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
I28617 Bukovačka
$646,177
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
I27887 Šestinski vijenac
$441,754
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
I26341 Gorice
$498,219
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
I26982 Ive Serdara
$287,861
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
I27764 Goljak
$941,081
4 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/2
I27886 Šestinski vijenac
$675,364
2 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
-SALE, APARTMENT, Trešnjevka north, Trakoščanska street, 4-room, gross area 95m2, (apartment…
$354,289
3 room apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/3
I26796 Palmotićeva
$625,542
