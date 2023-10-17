Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

9 properties total found
3 room house in Bale, Croatia
3 room house
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
€2,30M
8 room house in Bale, Croatia
8 room house
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
€470,000
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bale, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID CODE: 16429
€1,36M
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Bale, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, BALE, Modern designer villa! This modern designer villa is located near the old ce…
€4,00M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Bale, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The municipality of Bale located near Rovinj, Vodnjan, Kanfanar and Svetvincenat is a preser…
€1,10M
3 room house in Bale, Croatia
3 room house
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Municipality of Bale is located near Rovinj, Vodnjan, Kanfanar and Svetvincenat. The preserv…
€705,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Bale, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 850 m²
Sv. Petar – Central Istria Top new villa with pool ISTRIA – CROATIA A great new villa – Is…
€545,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bale, Croatia
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
BALE Stone house with 107m2 newly renovated ISTRIA – CROATIA   Another insider tip is t…
€299,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Bale, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Bale, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
In Istria County, Croatia, Bale is a settlement and municipality. Castrum Vallis, a Roman st…
€500,000

