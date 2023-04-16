Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Korcula, Croatia

27 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 6 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
6 room housein Korcula, Croatia
6 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
House for sale with beautiful sea views. It is located in a great location on the island of …
Villa 5 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
9 room housein Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
31 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
4 room housein Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
7 room housein Korcula, Croatia
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
Villa 9 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
9 room housein Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
2 room apartmentin Korcula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 96,000
Small apartment with sea view, Korčula, 50.26 m2 The apartment is located in the town of Kor…
2 room apartmentin Korcula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 83,000
Small apartment with sea view, 2 terraces, Korčula, 45 m2 The apartment is located in the to…
4 room apartmentin Korcula, Croatia
4 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 94 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 179,000
Large apartment with sea view, Korčula, 93.8 m2 The apartment is located in the town of Korč…
4 room apartmentin Korcula, Croatia
4 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 153,000
Large apartment with a view of nature, Korčula, 90 m2 The apartment is located in the town o…
9 room housein Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 806 m²
€ 1,900,000
Korčula, two apartment houses fully equipped and in the function of tourism with 12 apartmen…
Housein Korcula, Croatia
House
Korcula, Croatia
331 m²
€ 1,300,000
House with 5 apartments, 140 m from the sea, 331 m2, Korcula The house with a spacious yard …
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
2 bath 130 m²
€ 1,250,000
With Croatia Real Estate agency you will find premium properties for affordable and attracti…
Villa 5 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
4 bath 367 m²
€ 1,850,000
Welcome to the island of Korčula, also known as the Emerald Island. Knows for its richness i…
Villa 4 room villain Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
3 bath 319 m²
€ 1,600,000
Looking for a property on the island of Korčula? Finding the property could be a hard hunt b…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Korcula, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
8 bath 450 m²
€ 1,900,000
Welcome to Croatia Real Estate, a leading real estate agency in Croatia! We as a team are pa…
5 room housein Korcula, Croatia
5 room house
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 235,000
KORCULA, CENTER, duplex apartment in the center, near the Acy marina, located on the 2nd and…
4 room housein Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 1,100,000
KORCULA, ZRNOVSKA BANJA, house in the first row with a living area of 280m2 on a plot of 900…
4 room housein Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 135 m²
€ 400,000
Korcula, near Vela Luka, detached house in the second row from the sea, 30m from the sea, 1…
9 room housein Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 995,000
On the market for the first time a large stone house with a soul from centuries past! A rar…
8 room housein Korcula, Croatia
8 room house
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 291 m²
€ 1,200,000
Korcula, house with a living area of ​​291m2 on a plot of 905m2 in the first row to the sea …
