Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Korcula
Houses
Houses for sale in Korcula, Croatia
villas
6
House
Clear all
11 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
4
3
220 m²
KORČULA - House in an exclusive location, first row to the sea Korčula is a beautiful centr…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808
info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
7
4
2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
8
3
3
€500,000
Korcula, Croatia
8
3
3
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
31
3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
6
5
3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
6
3
3
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
10
4
3
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
13
5
3
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Korcula, Croatia
5
2
3
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
20
8
3
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653
+385913233654
infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
4
3
319 m²
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
