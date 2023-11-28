Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Korcula, Croatia

houses
11
12 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
KORČULA - House in an exclusive location, first row to the sea Korčula is a beautiful centr…
€1,60M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385914808808 info@dux-nekretnine.hr
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document in Korcula, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom with Ownership document
Korcula, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment in Žrnovo, 37, 54 m2 In the village of Žrnovo, which is only 4 km away from the to…
€120,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
€500,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€500,000
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 3
Interesting property for sale with fantastic sea views, located in an attractive location on…
€2,15M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with surveillance security system, with parking
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
€1,60M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful house located in a quiet location on the south side of the island of…
€1,60M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale is a guest house located on the first line from the sea, in a secure bay on the nor…
€1,20M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
€1,30M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
€2,00M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
Продается гостевой дом с фантастическим видом на море, расположенная в привлекательном месте…
€1,20M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Korcula, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
€1,60M
