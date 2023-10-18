Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Supetar

Residential properties for sale in Grad Supetar, Croatia

Supetar
32
42 properties total found
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
€750,000
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
€2,75M
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,40M
5 room house in Skrip, Croatia
5 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€330,000
2 room apartment with first coastline in Supetar, Croatia
2 room apartment with first coastline
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
€345,000
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,60M
4 room house in Splitska, Croatia
4 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
8 room house with first coastline in Supetar, Croatia
8 room house with first coastline
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
€1,68M
4 room house in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,10M
6 room house in Splitska, Croatia
6 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Splitska, island of Brač - 4* villa with pool (detached building).The area of the villa is a…
€970,000
5 room house in Splitska, Croatia
5 room house
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 229 m²
Brač, Splitska, detached stone house with a total area of 229 m2 on a plot of 600m2. There …
€330,000
8 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Splitska, Croatia
8 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Splitska, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone house with sea view in Splitska, island of Brač This beautiful stone apartment house w…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa in Mirca, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Mirca, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
€1,50M
5 room house in Supetar, Croatia
5 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 366 m²
Brač, Supetar, luxury villa with an area of 366 m2 gross (including terraces and balconies) …
€1,55M
3 room house in Skrip, Croatia
3 room house
Skrip, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Island of Brač, detached house of 138 m2 on a plot of 565 m2, in the wonderful town of Škrip…
€699,000
2 room house with parking in Skrip, Croatia
2 room house with parking
Skrip, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful two-storey house is for sale together with another 2547 m2 of land, half of whic…
€780,000
3 room house with furniture, with sea view in Splitska, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with sea view
Splitska, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
BRAČ, SPLITSKA - elegant and modern detached house with a panoramic view located on the nort…
€450,000
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Family house 200 m from the sea, Supetar, Island of Brač In a quiet street in the heart of S…
€700,000
4 room house in Mirca, Croatia
4 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Supetar, Croatia
6 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 400 m²
Brač, Splitska, house of approx. 400 m2 (floor plan 160m2) on 3 floors, on a plot of 577m2. …
€1,000,000
5 room house in Mirca, Croatia
5 room house
Mirca, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Brač, Mirca, detached house of approx. 300 m2 on three floors on a plot of 250 m2. This bea…
Price on request
9 room house in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Brač, Supetar, detached house of approx. 260 m2 on three floors with an auxiliary building a…
€1,25M
3 room apartment in Supetar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Brač, Supetar, new building: two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor and three-bedroom apa…
€215,000
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
We sell a spacious two-story house with a swimming pool on the island of Brac. The house con…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Stone villa surrounded by beautiful terraces with beautiful sea views. The villa has retaine…
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale is a beautiful Mediterranean summer house located on the seafront. The design of th…
€1,75M
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a house of 225 m2, located on the beautiful sea coast on the island of Brac. It …
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Supetar, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Supetar, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful two-story house of 192 m2, located on an attractive coast on the nor…
€1,50M

Property types in Grad Supetar

houses

Properties features in Grad Supetar, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir