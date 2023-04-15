Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Split, Croatia

Split
23
35 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
5 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 710,000
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
2 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 4,300,000
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
9 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, within walking distance of the Dio…
7 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
7 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY !!! For sale is an old stone house located in the center of Split, …
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
3 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
3 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! For sale is an old stone house, built in the 12th century, located o…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a new villa of modern architecture, located near Split.  The villa consists of…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,390,000
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Продается недавно построенная вилла с бассейном, расположенная на склоне холма  в окрес…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
8 room housein Slatine, Croatia
8 room house
Slatine, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 850,000
Čiovo, Slatine, detached house with apartments occupies approx. 350 m2 of living space and i…
5 room housein Zrnovnica, Croatia
5 room house
Zrnovnica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 330 m²
€ 580,000
Žrnovnica, a detached house with a gross area of 330 m2 on three floors: ground floor, first…
4 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
4 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 144 m²
€ 350,000
Split, Marjan, apartment in a house of 96m2 with a basement of 48m2, large terrace and parki…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 bath 260 m²
€ 950,000
With Split’s rich history in architecture dating from the early  4th century AC it makes it …
Villa 5 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 bath 582 m²
€ 1,290,000
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
6 bath 500 m²
€ 2,750,000
Come and explore this wonderful stone mansion complex in the Split region and experience lux…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Grad Split, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
7 bath 436 m²
€ 2,800,000
Welcome to this luxurious house in the heart of Split, the second-largest city in Croatia. J…
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 bath 310 m²
€ 900,000
Wondering which real estate agency will give you the best results when it comes to the best …
Villa 4 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
This urban-looking villa in Split has the most mesmerizing panorama view over the city of Sp…
Villa 3 room villain Grad Split, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
3 bath 200 m²
€ 700,000
Looking for the most picturesque, stunning view of the entire Adriatic coastline? This luxur…
9 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
9 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 1 236 m²
€ 3,800,000
SPLIT, MEJE-detached house of 1236m2 on a plot of 871m2. In basement 1 there is a business s…
5 room housein Grad Split, Croatia
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
Split, Marjan, family housewith a living area of ​​250 m2, with a garden of 800 m2 next to t…

