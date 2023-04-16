Croatia
Show properties list
Houses for sale in Grad Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
726 m²
€ 6,000,000
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolocep, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
309 m²
€ 4,000,000
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolocep, Croatia
31 bath
300 m²
€ 618,000
Villa 3 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath
250 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,350,000
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
5 room house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
115 m²
€ 1,500,000
Investment opportunity,house with land,1st row to the sea,Dubrovnik The house with land, or …
Villa 2 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath
60 m²
€ 800,000
Located in Zaton, a village in southern Croatia, administratively located in the City of D…
Villa 4 room villa
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
4 bath
500 m²
€ 990,000
At the most southern part of the Croatian coastline lies this amazing handmade, all stone-ta…
Villa 5 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,100,000
Check out this sea view house in Dubrovnik city! Located basically on the beach, next to the…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath
162 m²
€ 2,000,000
Wondering where to find a true stone home in Dubrovnik? A house that will represent that tra…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 bath
394 m²
€ 2,000,000
Indented in the valley rich with different autochthon vegetation and stunning untouched natu…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 bath
350 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa 2 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 480,000
Dubrovnik, Ploče, two bedroom apartment of 90 m2 on 1/3 floor, in an old Dubrovnik villa. I…
5 room house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 990,000
Dubrovnik - first row to the sea Detached villa from the beginning of the 20th century of 2…
9 room house
Dubrovnik, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
495 m²
€ 2,600,000
Dubrovnik, Lapad detached house in an exceptional location Detached, stone house in an extr…
9 room house
Pobrezje, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
363 m²
€ 1,350,000
House with 7 apartments, 7 parking spaces, 80 m to the sea, 363 m2,Lapad The house with an o…
House 1 bathroom
Gromaca, Croatia
1 bath
78 m²
€ 250,000
Family property with unfinished house, area of 9,708 m2, Orašac Spacious family property wit…
