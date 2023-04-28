Show property on map Show properties list
Property for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
109 m² -1 Floor
€ 111,000
4 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
117 m² 5 Floor
€ 125,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
144 m² 2 Floor
€ 101,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 64,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 89,000
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this furnished apartment located on the 4th f…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to offer this furnished one bedroom apartment located on the ground floor in …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m² 4 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 3 Floor
€ 88,850
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m² 3 Floor
€ 59,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
47 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,700
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
118 m² 4 Floor
€ 120,780
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 68,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 1-bedroom apartment located on the …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 79,000
We are pleased to offer this fully furnished and equipped one-bedroom apartment, located on …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 85,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on th…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is this one-bedroom apartment in perfect condition and sea view located on the…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 128,000
We are pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment with Sea and pool views located on the 2nd …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, locate…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 115,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 4th f…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 6th f…
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
101 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,496
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
75 m² 2 Floor
€ 82,500
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m² 2 Floor
€ 73,900
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m² 3 Floor
€ 73,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m² 2 Floor
€ 39,999
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 2 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,100
