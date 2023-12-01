Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal

2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
2 bedroom flat inserted in a new development, with high-end finishes. This development wi…
€299,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment for Sale - New Construction, Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal Apartment …
€485,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 1
4 Bedroom Apartment to Buy in Alverca do Ribatejo, Portugal New 4 bedroom apartment with …
€495,000
