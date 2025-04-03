Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila do Conde
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vila do Conde, Portugal

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment 69 m2 with ocean views, 1 bedroom and garage in the new complex Legacy Living, loc…
$412,574
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes