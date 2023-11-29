Lands for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot for sale located in São Brás de Alportel. - Total area: 477 m2 - Land with agricu…
€120,000
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€223,440
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€157,500
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€208,950
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€208,950
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
The plot has a total area of 504.6 m² and is part of a development with a total of 11 plots …
€160,000
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
The plot has a total area of 397.25 m² and is part of a development with a total of 11 plots…
€150,000
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Rustic land with an area of over five hectares. It is situated a few minutes from the centre…
€300,000
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached single-story house in São Brás de Alportel is on a large plot of land with plen…
€680,000
