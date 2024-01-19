Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada

Residential properties for sale in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
€615,000
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
€440,500
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Marinha e Sao Pedro da Afurada, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€345,000
