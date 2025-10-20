Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Santa Cruz
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Santa Cruz, Portugal

Canico
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
$758,320
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Santa Cruz, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go