Apartments for sale in Santa Cruz, Portugal

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Santa Cruz, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
Experience the best of high-quality Scandinavian-style real estate development, combined wit…
$208,721
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Cruz, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Experience the best of Scandinavian-style high-quality real estate developing combined with …
$467,085
Properties features in Santa Cruz, Portugal

