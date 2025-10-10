Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Villa
  5. Terrace

Monthly rent of villas Terraced in Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom villa in Portimao, Portugal
5 bedroom villa
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Available to rent winter, for a minimum of 4 months between November 2025 to the end of Marc…
$2,851
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portugal

with Swimming pool