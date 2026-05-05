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Terraced Studios for Sale in Porto, Portugal

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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 57 m²
A completely new studio with an area of 57 sq.m. with 2 balconies of 3m2. The building is pa…
$543,424
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