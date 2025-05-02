Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Portimao
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Portimao, Portugal

Mexilhoeira Grande
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern and contemporary villa recently completed, fully furnished and decorated, located in …
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Floor 3/3
Of differentiated construction quality, located in a quiet residential area 2 km from the be…
$958,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portimão, Algarve this stunning Farm house / villa with pool …
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached single-storey villa with an excellent and quiet residential location just 900m from…
$998,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Portimao

villas

Properties features in Portimao, Portugal

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go