Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Olhao

Lands for sale in Olhao, Portugal

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
This plot for construction is located in Estrada de Quelfes, in Olhão, and has around 800 m2…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pechao, Portugal
Plot of land
Pechao, Portugal
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
Rustic plot with 11.000m² in Quelfes only 2Km from Olhão, has water passage, sewers, and fib…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
Building plot in Quelfes with an area of 9108m2, located in a privileged area with access to…
€4,60M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
Area 1 277 m²
Five plots with approved project for the construction of 5 villas with private swimming pool…
€1,07M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
Mixed land, consisting of land with 5680m2 and house in ruin with total area of 42.24m2. T…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
Urban land with an area of 9108m2, situated in the northern part of the town of Olhão. There…
€4,60M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€91,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€98,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€118,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Olhao, Portugal
Plot of land
Olhao, Portugal
€87,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir