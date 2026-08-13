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Residential properties for sale in Odivelas, Portugal

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Odivelas, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Odivelas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
$496,622
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