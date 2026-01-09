Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Matosinhos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

Perafita
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matosinhos, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go