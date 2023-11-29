UAE
Realting.com
Portugal
Land
Loule
Lands for sale in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot with old villa and approved project - Boliqueime Located in a residential area, within…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban land with feasibility for rural tourism in Nora de Apra, Loulé in the Algarve. The …
€590,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
Possibility of different use, such as Car Park and Warehouses; are just some of the examples…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
- Land with 4 875m2 approx. + old house - Inserted in an area of predominantly agricultural…
€475,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
569 m²
Plot Size 1055 m2 Building Area: 369 m2 + basement 200 m2 Just 15 minutes from Faro I…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
4 363 m²
- Building plots in Almancil, Loulé, with 7,089 m2, partially located in urban area and urba…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 600 m2. Possibility of construction: 240 m2 + 160 …
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 1.260 m2. Possibility of construction: 504 m2 + 31…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 960 m2. Possibility of construction: 384 m2 + 257 …
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 890 m2. Possibility of construction: 356 m2 + 238 …
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 805 m2. Possibility of construction: 322 m2 + 215…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Type A urban space: land area 4,509 m2. In this space, urban subdivision and construction fo…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
This plot in Boliqueime with 10.073sqm is about 15 minutes drive from the beach and Vilamour…
€2,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Encosta do Lobo with 530 m2. Possibility to build: 420 sq.m. + 210 sq.m.…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Set of 4 plots, that can be joined together, to build a detached villa with a constructed ar…
€4,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
The plot is approximately 8,933 m2 and has a construction project for 13 villas with a const…
€2,68M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
600 m²
This plot is located in the center of Almancil and has a total area of 1200 m2. It is po…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Land for construction of a V5 villa with sea view - Patã de Cima Land located in Boliqueime…
€325,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
This plot is located in Almancil, near the Apolónia supermarket, and has 30.000m2. It is…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land located in Picota, Boliqueime, with 4.690 sq.m. for the construction of a rural…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Land with ruin - Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to bui…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Land for construction of housing, offices and commerce - Almancil Plot of land with 5,731m²…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
The plot is located in the Amendoeira area, in Loulé, and has around 15640 m2
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
3 233 m²
This opportunity sitting in the expansion zone of Almancil allow a construction are up to 50…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
Property with an area of 42 350m2 located in Semino (700m from Fonte Santa), with a ground h…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
