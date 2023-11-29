Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal

Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
A two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony with an area of 5.4 m2 in the Anza Boa H…
€440,000
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 square meters and an open terrace of 19 s…
€575,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with river views in the Massarelos area Apartments are located in Porto…
€550,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment in a new development in a private condominium that will be built on the …
€865,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment in a new development in a private condominium that will be built on the …
€860,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center in Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, in city center
Lordelo do Ouro e Massarelos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 4
3-bedroom apartment in a new development in a private condominium that will be built on the …
€865,000
