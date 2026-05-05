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Terraced Studios for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

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Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
In the heart of Lisbon, close to the Marquês de Pombal and the main street of Avenida da Lib…
$489,666
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