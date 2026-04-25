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Investment Properties for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

сommercial properties
30
hotels
6
shops
6
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2 properties total found
Investment in Amadora, Portugal
Investment
Amadora, Portugal
Marriott opens a new hotel in Lisbon, for investors of the Golden Visa investment program fo…
$409,908
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Investment 76 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Investment 76 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
$418,513
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