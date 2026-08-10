Shops for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

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Stores in Lisbon, Portugal

;
сommercial properties
30
hotels
6
6 properties total found
Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 126 m²
Goodly located shop, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services …
$1,27M
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Shop 70 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 70 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This store is located in a historic building with Pombal architecture dating back to the eig…
$406,669
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Shop 60 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 60 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Shop in a residential complex in Lisbon with an area of 60 m2. The building was completely r…
$732,004
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TekceTekce
Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
$1,16M
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Shop 218 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 218 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 218 m²
Excellent commercial facility in a residential building, free and ready for rent. You will b…
$1,70M
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Shop 330 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 330 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
The store is conveniently located, in Marquês de Pombal, close to all kinds of services and …
$1,95M
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