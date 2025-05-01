Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Leiria, Portugal

Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$407,714
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
The house is located in one of the quietest areas of Obidos, Perola da Lagoa.It is in excell…
$396,389
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$424,703
Villa 3 bedrooms in Coimbrao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Coimbrao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-storey villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a…
$447,353
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vieira de Leiria, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
One-story villa with modern architecture, with 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool, located on a …
$447,353
