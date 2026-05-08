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Townhouses near golf course for sale in Lagos, Portugal

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Luz, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
This 3 bedroom villa, located in a privileged location just minutes from the beach, is caref…
$624,023
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Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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