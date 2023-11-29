Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Faro

Lands for sale in Faro, Portugal

145 properties total found
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot with old villa and approved project - Boliqueime Located in a residential area, within…
€275,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lagoa, Portugal
Plot of land
Lagoa, Portugal
Plot of land, currently registered as rustic, with feasibility for diversified investment de…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban land with feasibility for rural tourism in Nora de Apra, Loulé in the Algarve. The …
€590,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Plot of land
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Property with an excellent location in the Bela Vista/Parchal area, within short distance of…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Area 569 m²
Plot Size 1055 m2 Building Area: 369 m2 + basement 200 m2 Just 15 minutes from Faro I…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
- Land with 4 875m2 approx. + old house - Inserted in an area of predominantly agricultural…
€475,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
Possibility of different use, such as Car Park and Warehouses; are just some of the examples…
€225,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Plot of land
Conceicao e Estoi, Portugal
Area 77 m²
Land with a house, the house has 3 rooms and 5 spans and also a hut and a hayloft. Insert…
€270,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Type A urban space: land area 4,509 m2. In this space, urban subdivision and construction fo…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 805 m2. Possibility of construction: 322 m2 + 215…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 890 m2. Possibility of construction: 356 m2 + 238 …
€1,58M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 960 m2. Possibility of construction: 384 m2 + 257 …
€1,48M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 1.260 m2. Possibility of construction: 504 m2 + 31…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Varandas do Lago with 600 m2. Possibility of construction: 240 m2 + 160 …
€1,05M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot for sale located in São Brás de Alportel. - Total area: 477 m2 - Land with agricu…
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Area 4 363 m²
- Building plots in Almancil, Loulé, with 7,089 m2, partially located in urban area and urba…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€223,440
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€157,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€208,950
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
€208,950
Leave a request
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
This plot in Boliqueime with 10.073sqm is about 15 minutes drive from the beach and Vilamour…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
Land for construction of a V5 villa with sea view - Patã de Cima Land located in Boliqueime…
€325,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
Plot with arable crops, olive trees, vines, and almond trees. The land has approximately…
€430,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Area 600 m²
This plot is located in the center of Almancil and has a total area of 1200 m2. It is po…
€370,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
The plot is approximately 8,933 m2 and has a construction project for 13 villas with a const…
€2,68M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Quelfes, Portugal
Plot of land
Quelfes, Portugal
This plot for construction is located in Estrada de Quelfes, in Olhão, and has around 800 m2…
€90,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Set of 4 plots, that can be joined together, to build a detached villa with a constructed ar…
€4,00M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
Plot for sale in Encosta do Lobo with 530 m2. Possibility to build: 420 sq.m. + 210 sq.m.…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pechao, Portugal
Plot of land
Pechao, Portugal
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
This plot is located in Almancil, near the Apolónia supermarket, and has 30.000m2. It is…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir