UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Évora
Villas
Villas for sale in Évora, Portugal
Villa
Clear all
14 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
2
306 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
4
405 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,23M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
3
347 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,09M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
5
5
37 000 m²
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
€7,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
4
271 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 271 m ², on a plot of land of 3,678 m ², located in the heart o…
€882,360
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
4
189 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 189 m ², on a plot of land of 5,024 m ², located in the heart o…
€909,280
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
4
271 m²
Villa T4 with an area of 271 m², on a land plot of 8,626 m² and with a vineyard of 4,360 m²,…
€915,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
4
238 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 7 620 m² with a vineyard of 2 680 …
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
4
268 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m ², on a plot of land of 10 424 m ² and a vineyard of 2160…
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
2
238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land with 5817 m² and a vineyard with 2664…
€725,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
2
238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 2 996 m², located in the heart of …
€725,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
3
271 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with an area of 6,704 m² and…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
3
222 m²
Villa T3 + 1 with an area of 222 m², on a land plot of 3,659 m², located in the heart of the…
€778,780
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
3
271 m²
House T3 + 1 with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with 6136 m² and a vineyard with 1,48…
€825,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Évora, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL