Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Évora
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Évora, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with garden, with park, supermarket
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€920,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,23M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,09M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Vendas Novas, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vendas Novas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 37 000 m²
House for sale in Vendas Novas, Portugal Villa in Vendas Novas, with 3,7 hectares of land…
€7,00M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 271 m ², on a plot of land of 3,678 m ², located in the heart o…
€882,360
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 189 m ², on a plot of land of 5,024 m ², located in the heart o…
€909,280
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Villa T4 with an area of 271 m², on a land plot of 8,626 m² and with a vineyard of 4,360 m²,…
€915,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 7 620 m² with a vineyard of 2 680 …
€960,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 268 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m ², on a plot of land of 10 424 m ² and a vineyard of 2160…
€1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land with 5817 m² and a vineyard with 2664…
€725,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 2 996 m², located in the heart of …
€725,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with an area of 6,704 m² and…
€740,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 222 m²
Villa T3 + 1 with an area of 222 m², on a land plot of 3,659 m², located in the heart of the…
€778,780
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
House T3 + 1 with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with 6136 m² and a vineyard with 1,48…
€825,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Évora, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir