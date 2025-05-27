Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Évora
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Évora, Portugal

Hotel 4 122 m² in Evora, Portugal
Hotel 4 122 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 51
Area 4 122 m²
Location: The hotel is located in the historic center of Évora. The city has been a UNESCO W…
$319,113
Hotel 1 856 m² in Evora, Portugal
Hotel 1 856 m²
Evora, Portugal
Bedrooms 299
Area 1 856 m²
Evora is the only Portuguese city in the Network of Europe’s Oldest Cities and the fifth lar…
$319,113
