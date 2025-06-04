Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Cascais
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Cascais, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go