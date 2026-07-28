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Apartments for sale in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

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10 properties total found
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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OkeaskOkeask
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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TekceTekce
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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English
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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English
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal
Bedrooms 16
Area 1 076 m²
Nestled among tranquil pine forests in the highly sought-after region of Caldas da Rainha, R…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

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