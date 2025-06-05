Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Guimaraes
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Guimaraes, Portugal

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guimaraes, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Guimaraes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
New 2-Bedroom apartment of a high standard in Guimarães!!
$375,636
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guimaraes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Guimaraes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
New 3-Bedroom apartment of a high standard in Guimarães!!
$307,339
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Guimaraes, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go