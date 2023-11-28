Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Aveiro

Lands for sale in Aveiro, Portugal

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
€1,500
Plot of land in Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Plot of land
Gafanha da Nazare, Portugal
Area 1 356 m²
€89,900
Plot of land in Oliveirinha, Portugal
Plot of land
Oliveirinha, Portugal
Area 1 140 m²
€100,000
Plot of land in Santa Joana, Portugal
Plot of land
Santa Joana, Portugal
€80,000
Plot of land in Sao Bernardo, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bernardo, Portugal
Area 352 m²
Land in S. Bernardo, with housing that has the potential to be remodeled and an area with se…
€85,000
Plot of land in Aradas, Portugal
Plot of land
Aradas, Portugal
Area 862 m²
Excellent land for building houses in Aradas.Located on Rua Direita de Aradas, close to smal…
€210,000
Plot of land in Ouca, Portugal
Plot of land
Ouca, Portugal
Area 1 410 m²
Urban land in Ouca for construction.Excellent plot located at the entrance to Ouca, close to…
€60,000
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
Excellent land in the industrial area of Taboeira in Aveiro, close to the Love Ceramics fact…
€450,000
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
Area 122 m²
Building land, very well located, in the center of Esgueira with great access to the A25 and…
€70,000
Plot of land in Esgueira, Portugal
Plot of land
Esgueira, Portugal
Area 3 200 m²
Sea of reed, dry, leaning against the channel of the estuary, 100m from the entrance of the …
€35,000
Plot of land in Macinhata do Vouga, Portugal
Plot of land
Macinhata do Vouga, Portugal
Area 1 400 m²
€80,000
