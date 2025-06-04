Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Sure! Here is the translation into Russian:🏡 Modern family homes in Bialolenka – Warsaw136 m…
$373,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go