Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in Warsaw, Poland

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Warsaw, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
200 meters to the PKP Grochów stationModern and minimalist architectureApartments with a wid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go